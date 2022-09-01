Previous
Hello little one by fayefaye
Hello little one

This little chipmunk looks so small amongst all the plants. So cute ... hello little one
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Krista Marson ace
lovely pale green tone
September 2nd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my, this is so cute.
September 2nd, 2022  
