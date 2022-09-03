Previous
Peeping Tom! by fayefaye
Peeping Tom!

This little squirrel came looking at me through my window. Peeping Tom! Lol
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Islandgirl ace
WoW
September 4th, 2022  
Erika ace
Great closeup! Inquisitive little squirrel.
September 4th, 2022  
