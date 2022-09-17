Previous
The monarch ... so beautiful by fayefaye
The monarch ... so beautiful

I so enjoyed photographing the monarch this afternoon. There is so much aster growing this year and the monarchs are enjoying feasting on it before their long journey.
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture
September 18th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Stunning image and clarity
September 18th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
So beautiful, have not seen any yet this year.
September 18th, 2022  
