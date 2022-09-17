Sign up
Photo 2537
The monarch ... so beautiful
I so enjoyed photographing the monarch this afternoon. There is so much aster growing this year and the monarchs are enjoying feasting on it before their long journey.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
4
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
17th September 2022 4:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 18th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture
September 18th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Stunning image and clarity
September 18th, 2022
Linda Godwin
So beautiful, have not seen any yet this year.
September 18th, 2022
