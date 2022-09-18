Previous
Raindrops of flowers by fayefaye
Photo 2538

Raindrops of flowers

I love going out after the rain and using my macro lens to capture something cool ... like a flower in a raindrop. Although I did have to hold the flower so it would be in the raindrop ... lol
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
