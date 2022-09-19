Sign up
Photo 2539
Dakota
This is Dakota ... she is a very sweet but high energy dog. I really like the look of her in the long grass.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th September 2022 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful portrait of Dakota...
September 20th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
She is beautiful and looks so alert in this shot.
September 20th, 2022
