Dakota by fayefaye
Photo 2539

Dakota

This is Dakota ... she is a very sweet but high energy dog. I really like the look of her in the long grass.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful portrait of Dakota...
September 20th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
She is beautiful and looks so alert in this shot.
September 20th, 2022  
