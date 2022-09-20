Previous
Finding a place to sleep by fayefaye
Finding a place to sleep

This little grasshopper found a place to nestle for the night in the thistle seed head. He looked happy there. Lol
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 21st, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Excellent macro. He does look satisfied too
September 21st, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wow amazing face-to-face
September 21st, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
He looks happy and I am happy if he stays there and out of my house.
September 21st, 2022  
