Photo 2540
Finding a place to sleep
This little grasshopper found a place to nestle for the night in the thistle seed head. He looked happy there. Lol
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
4
3
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 21st, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Excellent macro. He does look satisfied too
September 21st, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wow amazing face-to-face
September 21st, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
He looks happy and I am happy if he stays there and out of my house.
September 21st, 2022
