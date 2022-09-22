Previous
Rain on a leaf by fayefaye
Photo 2542

Rain on a leaf

I think that raindrops look cool when you get up close and you can see the leaf vein!
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
Wonderful macro shot
September 23rd, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
They make wonderful reflections and refractions.
September 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 23rd, 2022  
