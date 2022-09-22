Sign up
Photo 2542
Rain on a leaf
I think that raindrops look cool when you get up close and you can see the leaf vein!
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
3
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd September 2022 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Wonderful macro shot
September 23rd, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
They make wonderful reflections and refractions.
September 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 23rd, 2022
