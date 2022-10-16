Previous
Red Squirrel by fayefaye
Red Squirrel

How cute is this little red squirrel. He was on the ledge of the bridge. I did reward him with a peanut for being so co-operative.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Dawn ace
So cute fav
October 17th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous portrait
October 17th, 2022  
Linda ace
so cute!
October 17th, 2022  
