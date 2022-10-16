Sign up
Photo 2557
Red Squirrel
How cute is this little red squirrel. He was on the ledge of the bridge. I did reward him with a peanut for being so co-operative.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
3
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dawn
ace
So cute fav
October 17th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous portrait
October 17th, 2022
Linda
ace
so cute!
October 17th, 2022
