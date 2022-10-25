Sign up
Photo 2564
Triplets
Only three seeds left on this dandelion. Such a cool plant
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
2
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2564
photos
228
followers
0
following
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th October 2022 5:27pm
Corinne C
ace
Oh this is fabulous!
October 26th, 2022
amyK
ace
Excellent!
October 26th, 2022
