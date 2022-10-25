Previous
Triplets by fayefaye
Photo 2564

Triplets

Only three seeds left on this dandelion. Such a cool plant
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Oh this is fabulous!
October 26th, 2022  
amyK ace
Excellent!
October 26th, 2022  
