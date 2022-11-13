Previous
Take off by fayefaye
Take off

I went hiking at our local park looking for wildlife. Didn't find anything interesting so I went home. I live on a court and there on the light pole was a hawk. Funny how things happen. He didn't stay long. Best viewed on black!
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
carol white ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
November 13th, 2022  
