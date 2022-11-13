Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2577
Take off
I went hiking at our local park looking for wildlife. Didn't find anything interesting so I went home. I live on a court and there on the light pole was a hawk. Funny how things happen. He didn't stay long. Best viewed on black!
13th November 2022
13th Nov 22
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2577
photos
228
followers
0
following
706% complete
View this month »
2570
2571
2572
2573
2574
2575
2576
2577
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th November 2022 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
November 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close