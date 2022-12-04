Previous
The monarch bulb by fayefaye
Photo 2584

The monarch bulb

I group I follow have been doing alot of this photography ... where you take a bulb and put it on your laptop/tablet and then photograph the bulb and it's reflection. So ... for my love of monarchs ... I used one of my own photos to create this.
4th December 2022

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is fabulous! and so creative
December 4th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Absolutely the coolest!!! A fav for me to be sure. The colors are really nice and vibrant, great reflection of the monarch ....
December 5th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Very clever and thanks for the info! fav
December 5th, 2022  
