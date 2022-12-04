Sign up
Photo 2584
The monarch bulb
I group I follow have been doing alot of this photography ... where you take a bulb and put it on your laptop/tablet and then photograph the bulb and it's reflection. So ... for my love of monarchs ... I used one of my own photos to create this.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
3
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th December 2022 6:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
This is fabulous! and so creative
December 4th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Absolutely the coolest!!! A fav for me to be sure. The colors are really nice and vibrant, great reflection of the monarch ....
December 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Very clever and thanks for the info! fav
December 5th, 2022
