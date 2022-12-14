Sign up
Photo 2590
Tap ... tap ... tap
I could a tapping and looked up to find this male hairy woodpecker.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th December 2022 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
So beautifully captured. We have similar Woodpeckers but I haven't been successful in photographing them.
December 14th, 2022
Linda Godwin
Great view of him they are sometimes so hard to locate when I hear them
December 14th, 2022
