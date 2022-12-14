Previous
Tap ... tap ... tap by fayefaye
Tap ... tap ... tap

I could a tapping and looked up to find this male hairy woodpecker.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
So beautifully captured. We have similar Woodpeckers but I haven't been successful in photographing them.
December 14th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Great view of him they are sometimes so hard to locate when I hear them
December 14th, 2022  
