Plaid droplets by fayefaye
Photo 2593

Plaid droplets

Playing around with some droplets ... plaid paper and my macro lens.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dawn ace
Very cool outcome
December 18th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
Instant fav, so cool, especially on black
December 18th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
So cool! I had to say that even if 'cool' is not part of my normal vocabulary! fav
December 18th, 2022  
