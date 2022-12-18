Sign up
Photo 2593
Plaid droplets
Playing around with some droplets ... plaid paper and my macro lens.
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2593
photos
225
followers
0
following
710% complete
Dawn
ace
Very cool outcome
December 18th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Instant fav, so cool, especially on black
December 18th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
So cool! I had to say that even if 'cool' is not part of my normal vocabulary! fav
December 18th, 2022
