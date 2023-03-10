Previous
Still Winter Here by fayefaye
Photo 2645

Still Winter Here

Still winter here in Ontario. Had a nice dusting again last night. Love this little squirrel covered in snow. So Cute!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Very cute but he does look almost frozen stiff.
March 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cute image
March 12th, 2023  
Milanie ace
This is so neat!!
March 12th, 2023  
Taffy ace
Such a sweet image. Reminds me of @jyokota 's squirrel project.
March 12th, 2023  
