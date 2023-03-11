Sign up
Photo 2646
Checking for SPRING
This little chipmunk came out from hibernation to check to see if spring had arrived yet. Not yet little fellow ... soon ... hopefully very soon :)
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
1
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C
ace
This is a splendid pic
March 13th, 2023
