Hello little porcupine by fayefaye
Photo 2644

Hello little porcupine

I didn't realize till today that their teeth are orange. I thought it was eating something ... like an orange ... LOL
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
And I didn’t realize that they climbed trees. Great capture.
March 10th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot, and look at those little teeth.
March 10th, 2023  
Megan ace
Hello little buddy! Fantastic shot!
March 10th, 2023  
