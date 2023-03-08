Sign up
Photo 2644
Hello little porcupine
I didn't realize till today that their teeth are orange. I thought it was eating something ... like an orange ... LOL
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Joanne Diochon
ace
And I didn’t realize that they climbed trees. Great capture.
March 10th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Great shot, and look at those little teeth.
March 10th, 2023
Megan
ace
Hello little buddy! Fantastic shot!
March 10th, 2023
