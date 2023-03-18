Previous
Get out of the way!!! by fayefaye
Photo 2648

Get out of the way!!!

There's lots of commotion down at the waterfront with all the geese returning from their winter vacation. Best viewed on Black!
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.


Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Oh, wow, super!
March 20th, 2023  
kali ace
haha
March 20th, 2023  
