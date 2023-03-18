Sign up
Photo 2648
Get out of the way!!!
There's lots of commotion down at the waterfront with all the geese returning from their winter vacation. Best viewed on Black!
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
18th March 2023 1:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, wow, super!
March 20th, 2023
kali
ace
haha
March 20th, 2023
