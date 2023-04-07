Previous
Whooooo's there? by fayefaye
Photo 2659

Whooooo's there?

As I walked around the pond looking for something to photograph I could hear a blue jay squawking and squawking ... so I had to go and investigate ... guess who was there? Yup ... a barred owl. It was a lucky day!
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
