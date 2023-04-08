Previous
The Grackle by fayefaye
The Grackle

Lots of birds down at the pond these days. The grackle is not everyone's favourite bird as they will eat everything out of your feeders ... but we have to take the good with the bad.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
haskar ace
Great shot and details. What an eye!
April 9th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Nice capture, especially of the beady little eye!
April 9th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice capture. I used to have grackles around here quite often but didn't see so many last year and none at all, yet, this year. In my yard the squirrels are ten times worse at feeder raiding than the grackles ever were. The grackles do have an evil look though, with that long sharp looking beak and the intense yellow eyes.
April 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
