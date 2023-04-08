Sign up
Photo 2660
The Grackle
Lots of birds down at the pond these days. The grackle is not everyone's favourite bird as they will eat everything out of your feeders ... but we have to take the good with the bad.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
3
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th April 2023 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
haskar
ace
Great shot and details. What an eye!
April 9th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Nice capture, especially of the beady little eye!
April 9th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice capture. I used to have grackles around here quite often but didn't see so many last year and none at all, yet, this year. In my yard the squirrels are ten times worse at feeder raiding than the grackles ever were. The grackles do have an evil look though, with that long sharp looking beak and the intense yellow eyes.
April 9th, 2023
