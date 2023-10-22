Previous
I'm thinking ... by fayefaye
Photo 2787

I'm thinking ...

I wonder what the Great Blue Heron was thinking as I took this photo. Maybe thinking about how many fish he'll need to fill his belly. Lol
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
763% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise