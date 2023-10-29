Previous
Milkweed by fayefaye
Milkweed

The seeds are leaving the milkweed pod. They are like little helicopters flying in the sky.
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Faye Turner

Faye Turner
Corinne C ace
Stunning capture!
October 30th, 2023  
