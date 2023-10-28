Sign up
Previous
Photo 2791
The Loon with winter plumage
The loon looks so different this time of year with it's winter plumage. They have stopped to feed before they head on their way south. This one popped up right in front of me and I was only able to get a head shot being so close.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
