The Loon with winter plumage by fayefaye
The Loon with winter plumage

The loon looks so different this time of year with it's winter plumage. They have stopped to feed before they head on their way south. This one popped up right in front of me and I was only able to get a head shot being so close.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Photo Details

