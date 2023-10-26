Sign up
Previous
Photo 2790
Slow and Steady
Found this snail slowly moving along this piece of wood. Slow and Steady
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
4
6
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2790
photos
204
followers
0
following
764% complete
View this month »
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th October 2023 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful, with all his stripes!
October 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
October 27th, 2023
Jo Worboys
Wonderful markings on its shell
October 27th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great pov!
October 27th, 2023
365 Project
