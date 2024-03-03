Sign up
Previous
Photo 2839
A foggy morning
Took this photo of a friend with her dog. It was a foggy morning and made a great setting for this photo. Love they way it turned out!
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
5
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
3rd March 2024 10:24am
Privacy
Public
Rob Z
ace
That's simply gorgeous!
March 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Aces ❤️
March 3rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
wonderful in the mist
March 3rd, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I love the feel of this shot. Beautiful! I'll bet your friend would love a print of this.
March 3rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely atmospheric shot.
March 4th, 2024
