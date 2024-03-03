Previous
A foggy morning by fayefaye
Photo 2839

A foggy morning

Took this photo of a friend with her dog. It was a foggy morning and made a great setting for this photo. Love they way it turned out!
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Rob Z ace
That's simply gorgeous!
March 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Aces ❤️
March 3rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
wonderful in the mist
March 3rd, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
I love the feel of this shot. Beautiful! I'll bet your friend would love a print of this.
March 3rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely atmospheric shot.
March 4th, 2024  
