Snowdrop by fayefaye
Snowdrop

We have had such an unusually warm winter and all the snow has melted on the forest floor and the snowdrops have popped. I love the warm weather we are having but I wonder what impact it is having on our environment.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
