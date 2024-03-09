Previous
Moss with raindrops by fayefaye
Moss with raindrops

Went out in the rain to capture the droplets on the moss. Such a magical world down there
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
What a delightful picture!
March 10th, 2024  
