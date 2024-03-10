Sign up
Previous
Photo 2843
Cooper's Hawk
Found this hawk on my snowy walk this morning. I believe it is a Cooper's Hawk.. Quite a beautiful hawk.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jane Pittenger
ace
So elegant
March 11th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful with color coordinated blurred leaves in background
March 11th, 2024
