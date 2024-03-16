Previous
I see you by fayefaye
I see you

Found this little chipmunk sticking his head out of it's hole in the ground behind the leaves. I see you little one ... :)
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
aww how cute - fabulous PoV
March 17th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
So cute.
March 17th, 2024  
