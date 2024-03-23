Previous
The Sweet Chickadee by fayefaye
The Sweet Chickadee

Found some chickadee amongst the cattails. Such a sweet little bird
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture of the reeds and the sweet little chickadee.
March 24th, 2024  
