Previous
Photo 2847
Icicle Teeth
Found some cool icicles along the waterfront this morning. This shot made me think of teeth ... like from a shark or something ... LOL
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
3
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2847
photos
196
followers
0
following
780% complete
View this month »
2840
2841
2842
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
24th March 2024 8:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dianne
ace
Brilliant image.
March 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
They do look like teeth!
March 24th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 24th, 2024
