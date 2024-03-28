Previous
Flying High by fayefaye
Flying High

I seen this monarch kite from a distance o I grabbed my camera to go and check it out. It fluttered around like a real monarch. Pretty ccol
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Neat looking kite for sure. Great shot.
March 29th, 2024  
