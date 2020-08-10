Sign up
10 / 365
Abstract #10
Posting a day early, will be able to have a day off tomorrow now:)
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1528
photos
260
followers
201
following
Maggiemae
ace
I have a scarf a bit similar to this - its called something - the way its woven but I can't remember!
August 9th, 2020
FBailey
ace
@maggiemae
This is a very old Fair Isle cardigan viewed from the reverse Maggie:)
August 9th, 2020
