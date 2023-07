Setting Sail

My Get Pushed challenge this week was a Tiny Planet picture. It felt like cheating because the Tiny Planet app did this for me!



The main problem I had was finding a possible subject that was tall enough to stand out. It would have been a lot better if I had managed to catch her from this angle in open sea, but it was not to be.



A fun challenge and definitely something to experiment with at a later date with lots of possibilities.