Kitten Eyes by fbailey
Kitten Eyes

My Get Pushed this week was to take a shot of eyes. I thought was going to be straightforward but the little gremlin is only properly still when he's asleep.
13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Photo Details

FBailey ace
@dkbarnett Here's my response to your challenge Delwyn - sadly nowhere as good as your response to my challenge!
August 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
Well done!
August 13th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Aw, great images of a super cool cat
August 13th, 2023  
