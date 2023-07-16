Sign up
64 / 365
St Nicholas, Barfrestone
These pictures (from left to right) are the South Door of the Church, detail of the South Door arch, and detail of the North Door arch.
The church itself dates back to the late 11th century and is listed on the internet as a 'hidden gem' of Norman architecture.
This week's Get Pushed was to show a black and white picture of architectural details so I thought this would fit the brief.
For anyone who is interested, more can be learned about this little church at www.barfreston.org.uk
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
1850
photos
193
followers
164
following
Tags
get-pushed-571
FBailey
ace
@mcsiegle
Here's my response to your challenge Mary, I hope you find it interesting!
July 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful details in black and white.
July 16th, 2023
