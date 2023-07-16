St Nicholas, Barfrestone

These pictures (from left to right) are the South Door of the Church, detail of the South Door arch, and detail of the North Door arch.



The church itself dates back to the late 11th century and is listed on the internet as a 'hidden gem' of Norman architecture.



This week's Get Pushed was to show a black and white picture of architectural details so I thought this would fit the brief.



For anyone who is interested, more can be learned about this little church at www.barfreston.org.uk