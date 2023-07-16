Previous
St Nicholas, Barfrestone by fbailey
64 / 365

St Nicholas, Barfrestone

These pictures (from left to right) are the South Door of the Church, detail of the South Door arch, and detail of the North Door arch.

The church itself dates back to the late 11th century and is listed on the internet as a 'hidden gem' of Norman architecture.

This week's Get Pushed was to show a black and white picture of architectural details so I thought this would fit the brief.

For anyone who is interested, more can be learned about this little church at www.barfreston.org.uk
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat! I...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
@mcsiegle Here's my response to your challenge Mary, I hope you find it interesting!
July 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful details in black and white.
July 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise