Man vs Nature

Driving along a pretty little country lane I saw this - a donation made by a flytipper because they were just too lazy to bother to take it to a household recycling centre. Living in the country we see quite a few additions to the scenery ranging from burnt out cars to discarded refrigerators and sofas but it still makes my blood boil.



My Get Pushed challenge this week was Juxtaposition so although not artistic, I felt this fitted the criteria rather well.