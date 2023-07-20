Portraits of a Plec

Meet "Ugly the Second" - he's a fully grown Sailfin Plecostomos who is in the region of 8" from nose to tail. I've had him since he was about just over an inch long.



My Get Pushed challenge this week was to depict something that made me go 'bleugh' but photograph it nicely with extra points for putting into EOTB category.



I've not fulfilled this challenge completely as although Ugly is not everyone's idea of attractive, I find him quite appealing, but you always get one, don't you!



He's a very retiring sort of chap, likes hiding incognito under the driftwood, and he can be quite shy. I was hoping to capture him munching on the algae on the sides of the tank so you could see his jaws in action (again I find this quite endearing) but he didn't oblige. He does a thorough job on cleaning the insides of the tank, looks aren't everything after all!