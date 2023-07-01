Previous
Colourful Collie by fbailey
Colourful Collie

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to produce a photograph with the Harris Shutter effect.

This is not quite along the lines of the tutorial provided as I have Elements 11, not full Photoshop. Elements doesn't have a Channels tab which was a problem for me when I first started with the IR camera. I had to download Elements + which gave me the option of a channel mixer but I got somewhat lost at this point - can just about manage channel swapping for IR, but this Get Pushed proved beyond me!

So I fiddled and faffed about and improvised with Colour Efex and the Colour Styliser. The effect should have been far subtler than the end result I produced.

Definitely a tri-colour collie!
@aecasey Hello April, thanks for this challenge, probably not quite the result either of us had expected, but it was an excellent learning curve and I shall try and repeat it again with a better outcome another time! I really must get to grips to Elements +, hopefully I may find what I was looking for next time!
July 2nd, 2023  
