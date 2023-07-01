Colourful Collie

My Get Pushed challenge this week was to produce a photograph with the Harris Shutter effect.



This is not quite along the lines of the tutorial provided as I have Elements 11, not full Photoshop. Elements doesn't have a Channels tab which was a problem for me when I first started with the IR camera. I had to download Elements + which gave me the option of a channel mixer but I got somewhat lost at this point - can just about manage channel swapping for IR, but this Get Pushed proved beyond me!



So I fiddled and faffed about and improvised with Colour Efex and the Colour Styliser. The effect should have been far subtler than the end result I produced.



Definitely a tri-colour collie!