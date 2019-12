A Glimpse into the Shambles

Still on my photographic walk around York, this shot was taken from Little Shambles, looking into the Shambles.



It seems the Shambles have been even busier than usual over the last few days, with a film crew shooting scenes for a seasonal romcom film being shot there for a release due for Christmas 2020. It is surprising how much location work is now done in York. On one occasion some months ago there were two seperate productioms being shot at the same time.



Ian