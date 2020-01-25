Halifax Minster

Just a short distance downhill from the Piece Hall in Halifax is this attractive church, now known as Halifax Minster.



Halifax Minster is dedicated to St John the Baptist. It is thought to be the third church on this site, and it includes stonework from earlier periods. The current church was built in stages beginning in the 12th century, with most of it completed around 1438. It was built by Benedictine monks from Cluny, The tower was erected between 1449 and 1482; and two side chapels, the Rokeby and Holdsworth Chapels – originally chantry chapels – were completed by about 1535. Jacobean box pews are a prominent feature of the Minster, and most of those in the nave date from 1633 to 1635. In 1878 and 1879 a great internal restoration of the church took place, under the leadership of Vicar Francis Pigou (1875–88). This involved the removal of obtrusive galleries, and plaster from the internal walls. The church houses an organ, built in 1763 and installed in 1766, built by John Snetzler. The organ has been enlarged several times in the 19th and 20th centuries and completely rebuilt in 1928 by Harrison & Harrison of Durham.



On entering this church there is a warm welcome from the stewards. They provide visitors with a leaflet showing the main features of the church, and the two stewards there when I visited were very knowledgeable and happy to answer questions.



Ian



