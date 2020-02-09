Previous
Next
Cast metal type pieces by fishers
Photo 1362

Cast metal type pieces

Bradford Industrial Museum has a variety of galleries showing different industries, and here is a shot from the Printing Gallery.

This shot of cast metal type pieces stirred strong memories for me. My grandad had a home hand printing press and he used to set the type for printing things like wedding invitations, and then using his printing machine to produce the final product.

I was sometimes allowed to help him set the type, and it was my job to find the appropriate next letter. I remember really struggling with the concept that the type had to be a mirror image of what was to be the printed result.

Printing is a good example of technological change. The small printing jobs that my grandad used to do can now be easily and quickly done with a home computer, in only a fraction of the time the traditional process took.

Ian
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise