Child Labour

Another short day out, this time to Bradford, and a look around the industrial museum at Moorside Mills.



Moorside Mills was built around 1875 as a small worsted spinning Mill by John Moore. Ownership of the mills changed many times, and they developed and grew. In 1970, Bradford Council bought Moorside Mills from Messrs. W & J Whitehead to create an innovative museum.



Bradford's Industrial Museum has permanent displays of textile machinery, steam power, engineering, printing machinery and motor vehicles, along with a series of changing exhibitions. There is also the splendour of Moorside House where the Mill Manager lived, and the contrast of the Mill-workers' terraced houses restored to reflect three different time periods.



This shot was taken in the textiles gallery, and represents the employment of children working in textile mills, although by the time Moorside Mill was opened, the practice was dying out, and children were going into education instead.



Ian