Previous
Next
Rose Embeded in Ice by fishers
Photo 1360

Rose Embeded in Ice

Another shot from last weekend at the York Ice Trail, and in this shot a rose is embedded in ice. This sculpture could be found in Grape Lane.

It triggered in my mind the well known question 'How do they do that?' If anyone has any ideas, I would be fascinated to hear them.

Ian
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise