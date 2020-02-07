Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1360
Rose Embeded in Ice
Another shot from last weekend at the York Ice Trail, and in this shot a rose is embedded in ice. This sculpture could be found in Grape Lane.
It triggered in my mind the well known question 'How do they do that?' If anyone has any ideas, I would be fascinated to hear them.
Ian
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1360
photos
73
followers
42
following
372% complete
View this month »
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
1st February 2020 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
rose
,
ice sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close