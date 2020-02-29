Entrance to Bankfield Museum, Halifax

One of the main purposes of my visit to Halifax on Thursday was to visit Akroyd Park and Bankfield Museum.



The museum was once the home of Edward Akroyd (1810 - 1887), a successful worsted manufacturer from Halifax. He purchased the original house and estate in 1837, and moved in one year later after marrying Elizabeth Fearby of York.



Over the 39 years he and Elizabeth lived here, Edward spent more than £80,000 on renovations and developments to turn a traditional four-up, four-down townhouse into a magnificent Italianate-style mansion.



Edward and Elizabeth lived here with up to 15 servants, various guests and their nephew, John Champney, who lived with them for a number of years.



The decline in the fancy worsted industry had a huge impact on Edward’s business, and Bankfield Mansion was eventually sold to the Halifax Corporation in 1887 for £6,000. Most of the furniture was sold off separately to the house, as were the surrounding estate and Akroydon houses.



The Halifax Corporation converted and opened Bankfield Mansion as a museum and gallery just one week before Edward died, on 19 November, 1887.



This entrance certainly gives a wow factor to entering the building.



Ian

