Marquetry by fishers
Photo 1426

Marquetry

When my dad retired from work, he took up the craft of marquetry, which is "the art and craft of applying pieces of wood veneer to a structure to form decorative patterns, designs or pictures".

At that time it was quite easy to obtain kits to create pictures, and he spent many hours creating an array of different pictures. Mum has quite a few on display around her house, and we have quite a few too.

This is one we have on display in our lounge. I particularly like the sky effect in this. I don't know where the location is that this is based on, but it would be an attractive place to visit.

Fisher Family

@fishers
