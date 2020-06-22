Previous
Next
Running Through the Long Grass by fishers
Photo 1495

Running Through the Long Grass

This shot is from our daughter Louise, taken over the weekend, and shows her daughter running through an orchard near where they live.

Their home is in South Lincolnshire and quite close to their home is a large area of woodland that is open for the public to explore. Louise and Evelyn are in the habit of having a short walk in the woods before Evelyn begins her school work, and sometimes at the weekend a longer walk.

Close to the main entrance to Bourne Woods is an orchard. This is normally closed on weekdays and open Saturday and Sunday. There is a network of paths which are simply where the grass has been cut short, and it is along one of these where Evelyn is running.

Ironically, the last photo I posted from Bourne Woods involved a runner - http://365project.org/fishers/365/2019-05-22

Ian
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
409% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise