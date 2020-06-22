Running Through the Long Grass

This shot is from our daughter Louise, taken over the weekend, and shows her daughter running through an orchard near where they live.
Their home is in South Lincolnshire and quite close to their home is a large area of woodland that is open for the public to explore. Louise and Evelyn are in the habit of having a short walk in the woods before Evelyn begins her school work, and sometimes at the weekend a longer walk.
Close to the main entrance to Bourne Woods is an orchard. This is normally closed on weekdays and open Saturday and Sunday. There is a network of paths which are simply where the grass has been cut short, and it is along one of these where Evelyn is running.