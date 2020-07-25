Previous
Gentle Evening Sky by fishers
Gentle Evening Sky

We may not have had much sunshine recently, but a sky with some cloud can give an attractive view. This shot was taken from our home a couple of weeks ago.

Ian
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
Photo Details

