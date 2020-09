Fuchsia in the Rain

Back in York since Saturday and we have had several dull days with rain showers, so here I resorted to taking a shot of these fuchsia flowers in our front garden from inside our house.



Fuchsia are another flower that remind me of the Isle of Man. On a long walk some years ago in the south of the island I came across a lovely display of these flowers where they had gone wild and formed a long arch over and along the track I was walking along - really good memories!



Ian