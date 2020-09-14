Reflections

When Katharine and I walk around Rawcliffe Lake, on Clifton Moor, York, there are two places where we particularly like to stop to enjoy the view. The first is near the north-eastern corner, where there are two benches away from the path, and therefore more Covid safe. The second is at the southern edge of the lake, and it is from this viewpoint that this shot was taken.



There are often a lot of birds on the water here, with a swan, lots of Canada and Graylag geese (including a cross breed), moorhens, coots and various types of gull. Not this time though, just a few gulls in the distance.



The woodland area is fenced off to provide a haven for the wildlife.



Ian