Previous
Next
Silhouette at Sunset by fishers
Photo 1580

Silhouette at Sunset

Much of the UK has enjoyed a return of summer today and yesterday, although the forecast is for autumn to return tomorrow.

This shot was taken last night. I started by looking for a clear shot of the banding in the sky, but then I decided that I liked this silhouette instead.

I had quite a long walk on Clifton Ings yesterday, and today Katharine and I walked to the Homestead Park. We are fortunate to have a choice of open spaces to enjoy that are quite close to where we live. We have really enjoyed our late burst of summer.

Ian
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful!
September 15th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
This is beautiful. Amazing colours
September 15th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
❤️
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise