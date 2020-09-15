Silhouette at Sunset

Much of the UK has enjoyed a return of summer today and yesterday, although the forecast is for autumn to return tomorrow.



This shot was taken last night. I started by looking for a clear shot of the banding in the sky, but then I decided that I liked this silhouette instead.



I had quite a long walk on Clifton Ings yesterday, and today Katharine and I walked to the Homestead Park. We are fortunate to have a choice of open spaces to enjoy that are quite close to where we live. We have really enjoyed our late burst of summer.



Ian